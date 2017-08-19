Human remains found in Shreveport identified as missing Bossier man

Shreveport police say human remains were found the morning of June 25 in a vacant house on Davis Street. (Source: Josh Roberson/KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says human remains found almost two months ago in Shreveport have been identified as a missing Bossier City man.

According to the coroner's office, the remains of 33-year-old David Brett Becton were found June 25 on the second floor of an abandoned home in the 400 block of Davis Street, just south of downtown Shreveport.

The remains were identified by the FACES Lab at LSU Baton Rouge.

Becton was last seen February 26 at the downtown branch of the Shreve Memorial Library on Texas Street.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

