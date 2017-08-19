Shreveport Aquarium tanks filled with water

Workers inside the Shreveport Aquarium began filling tanks with water Saturday afternoon.

The first tank will be filled with 30,000 gallons of salt water. The water will need to be conditioned for a few days, according to Shreveport Aquarium officials.

"We're putting in Shreveport city water into the tanks. And what's really important to us that the water is clean and it is clean. it's great for the fish," said Jake Wood, Marketing Director for Planet Aqua.

Season tickets are on sale and available on the aquarium's website.

