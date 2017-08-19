Bossier deputies investigate theft, attempted theft at boat launches

Park rangers found a chain near another pay station at the Highway 162 boat launch. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Park rangers reportedly told detectives Tuesday afternoon that the box was broken into and the cash inside was gone. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the theft happened at the pay station box at the Parks Road boat launch on Cypress Black Bayou. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a theft and an attempted theft of two boat launch pay stations.

Deputies say the theft happened at the pay station box at the Parks Road boat launch on Cypress Black Bayou.

Park rangers reportedly told detectives Tuesday afternoon that the box was broken into and the cash inside was gone.

Visitors to the boat launches are required to pay a $3.00 launch fee by using the pay boxes. Park rangers check the launch sites to make sure cars have the pay stub to show the fee is paid.

Later that day, park rangers found a chain near a different pay station at the Highway 162 boat launch.

Investigators believe someone may have used the chain to break into the pay station at the Highway 162 boat launch but were not successful.

Anyone with information about the theft and the attempted theft at the boat launches is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.