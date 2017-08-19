Shreveport Police looking for missing woman

This page features people in the ArkLaTex and surrounding areas who have been reported missing.More >>
This page features people in the ArkLaTex and surrounding areas who have been reported missing.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >>