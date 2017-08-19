Shreveport Police looking for missing woman

The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen since February 28.

According to police, 61-year-old Cheryl Hunter was reported missing last Friday by her daughter.

Police say she is 5' 2" and weighs 150 lbs. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

Hunter reportedly has a scar on her right arm from a surgical procedure.

Police believe Hunter may be among the homeless population.

Anyone who knows where Hunter is can call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Detective Karam 318-673-7020.

