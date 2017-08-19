Shreveport police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday.

Police say Germanisha Green is 5' 4' tall and weighs 160 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows where Green is can call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Detective Karam at 318-673-7020.

