Missing Shreveport 15-year-old girl found

This page features people in the ArkLaTex and surrounding areas who have been reported missing.More >>
This page features people in the ArkLaTex and surrounding areas who have been reported missing.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.More >>
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.More >>
A 2-month-old baby believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
A 2-month-old baby believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>