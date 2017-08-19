Missing Shreveport 15-year-old girl found - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Missing Shreveport 15-year-old girl found

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
Germanisha Green, 15 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Germanisha Green, 15 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport Police Department says a 15-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday has been found. 

Police reported Monday that Germanisha Green was found.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly