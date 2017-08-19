SPD secures warrant for rapper Mystikal

Shreveport police have a warrant for New Orleans based rapper, Mystikal.

Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite confirmed that police have a warrant on a sexually related charge for Mystikal (real name Michael Tyler). Willhite could not elaborate further on the charge or charges.

Sources say the allegation stems from an incident at a Shreveport casino.

The rapper was in Shreveport-Bossier last year for the "Legends of Southern Hip-Hop" concert in October.

This isn't the first time Mystikal has faced this kind of charge. He plead guilty to sexual battery and extortion charges in 2003 and was released in January 2010. When released, he faced five-years probation and was required to register as a sex offender in the state of Louisiana.

Mystikal is known for his work with rapper Master P (Percy Miller) and his top twenty hits "Shake Ya Ass/Shake It Fast" and "Danger (Been So Long)" both released in 2000.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as updates become available.

