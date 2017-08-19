SPD: Rapper "Mystikal" one of two sought in alleged sexual assault

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.

Police say it happened October 22, 2016, in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport.

Sources say the allegation stems from an incident at a Shreveport casino.

The rapper was in Shreveport-Bossier last year for the "Legends of Southern Hip-Hop" concert

Investigators reportedly collected evidence at the scene matching 46-year-old Michael Tyler (Mystikal) and 26-year-old Averweone Holman.

Warrants were secured for Mystikal and Holman for one count each of First Degree Rape. Bond was set at $2 million each.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Holman in Killeen, Texas on Friday. Police are still looking for Mystikal.

This isn't the first time Mystikal has faced this kind of charge. He plead guilty to sexual battery and extortion charges in 2003 and was released in January 2010. When released, he faced five-years probation and was required to register as a sex offender in the state of Louisiana.

Mystikal is known for his work with rapper Master P (Percy Miller) and his top twenty hits "Shake Ya Ass/Shake It Fast" and "Danger (Been So Long)" both released in 2000.

Shreveport police are also looking for 42-year-old Tenichia Wafford of Harker Heights, Texas in connection with the case.

Wafford allegedly tried to convince the victim to drop the charges against Mystikal and Holman.

Investigators say Wafford faces a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape. Her bond is set at $200,000.00.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find Mystikal or Wafford is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

