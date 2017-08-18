KSLA Salutes: Chamber Outreach

Bridging the gap between military and civilians, several chamber of commerce groups here in Northwest Louisiana are working to accomplish that goal.

From a user-friendly webpage and access to event listings on Barksdale Air Force Base's app, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce does what they can to bridge the gap.

The groups aim to answer common questions for anyone new to the area. For some stationed on a military base, it can sometimes feel like a different world outside the gates.

"We want to really build that relationship between the community and our military members, so what we try to do is we try to figure out some of the needs of the community and the needs that the military members are having," said Bossier Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Liaison, Kattie Hollay, "So that's kind of my job, is to find what that is, and how we can do something to fix it."

The target stretches beyond BAFB.

"(They) need to know what to do, what's out there for the kids, what they can do on the weekends," Hollay said, "That's a lot of issues, that the families have is what is there to do in Bossier and Shreveport area."

They're not the only ones, just this week the the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new webpage for all active duty and veteran military.

Earlier this year Bossier Chamber also held a leadership forum connecting business and base leaders, allowing them to share experiences and needs.

"I think what's most important to the community knowing that Barksdale is here and all of our military units, is they feel safe and they are very important parts of this community."

Next month, the Bossier Chamber and Barksdale are teaming up for a job and recreation expo. It's set for Sept. 26 at Hoban Hall.

The expo will feature job opportunities and showcase area events for airmen and their families.

For more information contact the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

