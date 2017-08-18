TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 lane blocked off after wreck on I-220

Left lane blocked off after wreck in Shreveport. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

One lane is blocked off on eastbound Interstate 220 in Shreveport after a wreck is slowing down traffic.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-220 on the Cross Lake Bridge.

The left lane is blocked I-220 East on the Cross Lake Bridge due to an accident. Congestion has reached Lakeshore Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 18, 2017

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development tweeted the left lane is blocked off.

Traffic has reached Lakeshore Drive.

