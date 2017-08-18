TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 lane blocked off after wreck on I-220 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

One lane is blocked off on eastbound Interstate 220 in Shreveport after a wreck is slowing down traffic.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-220 on the Cross Lake Bridge.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development tweeted the left lane is blocked off.

Traffic has reached Lakeshore Drive. 

