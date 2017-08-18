Shreveport city leaders to discuss plans for potential sports arena

Shreveport city leaders will take the next step discussing plans for an arena for an NBA g-league team next week.

The plans will be discussed at the city council meeting on Monday at 3 p.m. Commissioners plan to introduce a resolution which could provide $30 million for the arena and employees should Shreveport be chosen.

Shreveport was one of 11 cities originally selected to be a possible site for the g-league of the New Orleans Pelicans.

