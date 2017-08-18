BPSO cracking down on Labor Day impaired driving

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's office says deputies will ramp up their efforts starting Saturday. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning drivers that it plans to increase patrols over the next few weeks to get impaired drivers off the road.

The sheriff's office says patrol deputies will ramp up their efforts starting Saturday through the Labor Day weekend.

Deputies will enforce their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The goal of the campaign is to provide public awareness with more deputies and traffic enforcement on the road.

The campaign is paid for by grant money from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

