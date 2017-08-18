I-49 extension one step closer to reality in Allendale

One of the final major hurdles that needed to be crossed to build an I-49 extension through the Allendale neighborhood in Shreveport, was done on Friday morning.

During the Northwest Louisiana Council of Government's transportation policy committee, Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler moved to adopt the Allendale route instead of the bypass route which would have caused major upgrades to LA 3132.

The rest of the council followed suit and voted in favor of the Allendale route.

During the meeting, the the outlined plan provided a detailed analysis which showed the Allendale route would cost an estimated $547 million if it was built fully elevated with 2 internal interchanges and 4 lanes.

It would cost an estimated $640 million fully elevated with 2 internal interchanges and 6 lanes.

Over a dozen Allendale residents and supporters of the community showed up to voice their concerns for the route that runs through Allendale, which they say would force long time residents out of their homes.

"I was very sympathetic to them and to their position but I also understand that they did not understand the big picture," said Willie Bradford, Allendale's district councilman. "It will offer us the best opportunity to get an infusion of economics that will trickle into the lives of those residents. Their lives will be made better by this decision here today."

Louis Brossett, a ten-year resident of Allendale was not pleased with the decision.

"We're tired of being moved and we're tired of the city not looking at the real picture and that is human lives for their neighborhoods," Brossett said. "They love their neighborhoods and they don't want to be treated like someone that doesn't exist."

In contrast, the proposed 3132 route would cost an estimated $832 million dollars including resurfacing and widening to the existing LA 3132. Reconstruction and widening existing LA 3132 would cost $846 million.

Bradford says the decision still needs state and federal backing before moving forward.

