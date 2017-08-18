Shreveport, Caddo Parish leaders talk future of planning commission

A meeting between the Shreveport City Council, the Caddo Parish Commissioners and the Shreveport-Caddo Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission is set to discuss the city's future as part of the commission on Friday.

The joint meeting between all three entities was set at 2 p.m. inside the MPC's conference room. Last week, a resolution was proposed to remove the City of Shreveport from the MPC, clearing the way for the city to create its own planning and zoning commission.

District E City Councilman James Flurry, who sponsored the resolution, believes the removal would save the city about $400,000 and minimize complaints from residents and business owners.

Flurry already attempted to spearhead a 30% cut to the MPC's budget during 2017 city budget debates back in December 2016. The cut was initially approved by the city council but then overturned after four different reconsiderations.

KSLA's investigation showed city leaders and private citizens' concerns over the MPC's spending, particularly the commission's spending of more than $85,000 on office equipment and more than $66,000 on travel from 2014-2016.

MPC Executive Director Mark Sweeney said that the office purchases were for new computers, projectors and other equipment needed to help them do their work and that the office expenditures actually constituted less than 2% of his budget every year.

Sweeney also said the travel money was needed for American Planning Association conferences to help them maintain their planner certification.

Flurry said the Caddo Parish Commission funds only 12% of the MPC's budget and the Shreveport City Council picks up the rest.

