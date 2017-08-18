Bats invade downtown New Boston

As New Boston prepares for thousands of people for Pioneer Days festival, city leaders say they are dealing with some unwanted guests they need help in getting rid of.

Over the past couple of weeks, a large number of bats have made a vacant building along North Front Street home.

"We've stirred up some bats here in New Boston, Texas. It is a terrible thing right before Pioneer Days," said New Boston businessman, "TBone" Dooly.

The local newspaper, The Citizen Tribune, located right next door, decided to move to a temporary location.

"The whole thing is covered, we are going to have to do something," Dooly said.

Dooly's business is also next to the building, but he says he is staying put.

A spokesperson for city hall tells us they are aware of the problem and have contacted wild life exterminator to come and rid the area of the unwanted guests.

Not everyone though is overly concerned with the bats. Home school teacher Christina Tutt made a special field trip with her kids to the location.

"This is how we learn about the world around us, by experiencing it. This is awesome," Tutt said.

Despite the educational value, those who work in the area say it is time for the bats to take flight.

"If anybody got a batman suit or a cat woman suit you need to come on down," Dooly said.

City leaders say they have no timeframe on removing the bats.

Pioneer Days kicked off on earlier this week and continues through Saturday.

