Natchitoches man accused of domestic abuse, stalking

The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted for multiple crimes.

Police say 24-year-old Robert Dillon Harris is wanted for domestic abuse battery, stalking, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and criminal damage to property.

A warrant for his arrest has been signed by a Natchitoches Parish Judge.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Robert Harris is asked to contact

detectives at 318-357-3810 or 318-471-9981.

