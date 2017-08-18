Natchitoches man accused of domestic abuse, stalking - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Natchitoches man accused of domestic abuse, stalking

Robert Dillon Harris, 24 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department) Robert Dillon Harris, 24 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)
NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -

The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted for multiple crimes.

Police say 24-year-old Robert Dillon Harris is wanted for domestic abuse battery, stalking, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and criminal damage to property. 

A warrant for his arrest has been signed by a Natchitoches Parish Judge.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Robert Harris is asked to contact 
detectives at 318-357-3810 or 318-471-9981.

