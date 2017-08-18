Crash knocks over power line, shuts down Shreveport street

The powerline can be seen burning on Hearne Avenue after being knocked down on during a crash. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Crews are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash that knocked down a power line and shut down a Shreveport street.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Hearne Avenue.

Crews on scene say the crash only involved one car which rolled over onto its side and landed on the sidewalk.

No injuries were reported and the driver of the car was not taken to the hospital.

During the crash, the car hit a power pole which was knocked down and landed across the road.

While crews worked to clear the scene and the burning power line, Hearne Avenue was shut down between Hillcrest Avenue and Glenwick Street.

