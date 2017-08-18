SPD ask for help finding man missing since early July

Police are asking for help finding Rodney Roberson, 30 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for help finding a man that has not been seen by his family since early July.

Police say 30-year-old Rodney Roberson was reported missing by his sister Erma.

He was last seen by family members on July 6.

Roberson, of the 2900 block of Regent, is described as being 6'2" and weighing 250. He also has multiple tattoos including a “money bag” under his right eye and stars above his left eye.

Police believe he frequents the areas of 2900 Regent and 2700 Essex, but according to people who know him, he has been seen recently around the Ashton Pines Apartments.

Anyone with any information on Roberson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or detectives at 673-7020.

