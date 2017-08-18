Geek'd Con 2017 expecting record turnout

A convention featuring comic book characters and merchandise is coming to Shreveport and expected to bring a record number of people.

The 2017 Geek’d Con convention gets underway at the Shreveport Convention Center Friday, August 18 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The three-day event expects to have its largest turnout ever with more than 6,000 wristbands available for opening night.

Organizers for Geek'd Con believe the Shreveport event has become the largest and fastest-growing comic-con in the region in its short history.

More than 100 vendors will showcase several authentic comic books and merchandise.

Twenty celebrity guests will be featured as well including the Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno, NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, and Billy West from Futurama.

Military and kids 13 years and under will get in free. Tickets for Friday are $5 for adults.

Geek’d Con will run through Sunday, August 20 at the convention center.

