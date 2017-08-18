SFD: Smoke alarm saves family from fire

The Shreveport Fire Department is giving credit to a smoke alarm for saving a family of four Thursday night.

Fire crews got to the home in the 1500 block of Norma Avenue just before 6 p.m.

When crews arrived they reported smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the house.

Firefighters say a woman who couldn't move and her three grandsons were all able to get out of the house safely before firefighter arrived.

Once on the scene crews were able to rescue two dogs.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 7 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.