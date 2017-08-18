Man wanted in connection to shots fired incident

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Saturday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Saturday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Shreveport police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a shots fired incident in the Queensborough neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Police believe 21-year-old Laderrick Samuels was in a car just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Portland and Stonewall avenues when he shot at a pedestrian.

Police say the victim was shot in the foot but was not injured.

When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Nissan Altima crashed into a telephone pole near the intersection with several shell casings around it.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from another shooting from August 12 in the 2300 block of Marion Street at the Lakeside Garden Apartments. One of the victims in that shooting was identified as Laderrick Samuels.

A warrant was issued for Samuels for illegal use of weapons.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.