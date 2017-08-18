Police ID victim in east Shreveport shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in which a man was wounded.

Shreveport police are looking for 2 men they believe shot another man late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 23-year-old Trevaughn Grant was shot in the lower leg while riding his bike in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Grant was taken to University Health hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say the 2 men were following Grant on foot not wearing shirts when they began shooting. One was believed to be wearing gray shorts and a lower body description of the other was unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

