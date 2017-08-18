Gunman steals car as motorist is airing up the tires

Shreveport police are trying to identify this man in connection with the theft of a car. He stands 5’8” to 5’9” tall, weighs 150 pounds to 160 pounds and has a noticeable tattoo on the left side of his chest. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Someone stole a car as the motorist was airing up its tires at a Shreveport gas station/convenience store.

Now police are sharing a surveillance camera image in hopes someone can help them identify the man they think took the vehicle.

The gray 2009 Hyundai Sonata was stolen about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Raceway in the 400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

The motorist told officers he was putting air in the sedan's tires when a man pointed a handgun at him and told him not move.

The thief last was seen driving the car south on Linwood Avenue, police said.

The man authorities are trying to identify stands 5’8” to 5’9” tall and weighs 150 pounds to 160 pounds.

He was wearing a yellow button-down shirt, jeans and a black hat. The man also had a noticeable tattoo on the left side of his chest.

The stolen Sonata has no mirror on the passenger side of the vehicle. Its Louisiana license plate number is SCV909.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org.

