Confederate statue, courthouse fence proposals advance

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
