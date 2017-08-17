Woman missing after SWAT called to Texarkana home shows up at hospital

Police say two people inside the home surrendered when SWAT arrived. (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, Arkansas police say they have found a woman who was allegedly assaulted inside a home Thursday afternoon but was not on the scene when they arrived.

According to police, someone called 911 to report the assault at a home in the 1800 block of Pearl Street, saying a woman there had suffered serious injuries.

When officers arrived at the home, police say nobody answered and SWAT was called in.

Police say two people inside the home surrendered when SWAT arrived.

After several attempts, police say they made contact by phone with 31-year-old Brandon Gregory, who came out of the home voluntarily following negotiations with the TAPD Hostage Negotiation Team.

A second subject, Matt Williams, 30 was inside the home and was arrested on unrelated warrants.

While questioning Gregory and Williams as to the whereabouts of the alleged female, TAPD received notification from Wadley Hospital reporting a female had arrived in the emergency room with injuries indicating assault.

Detectives responded to Wadley and confirmed the female was the victim of the call on Pearl Street.

Gregory was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Domestic Battery 2nd.

Brandon Gregory was recently released on parole from ADC stemming from a 2011 conviction of Kidnapping and Battery where he was sentenced to 13 years.

According to police, evidence found in the home had officers concerned about the woman's safety.

Her name and condition have not been released.

