Police looking for victim of alleged assault in Texarkana, AR

The Texarkana Arkansas police department is looking for a woman who was allegedly assaulted inside a home Thursday afternoon.

According to police, someone called 911 to report the assault at a home in the 1800 block of Pearl Street.

When officers arrived at the home, police say nobody answered and SWAT was called in.

Police say two people inside the home surrendered when SWAT arrived.

Officers reportedly took them in for questioning, but no charges have been filed at this time.

According to police, evidence found in the home has officers concerned about the woman's safety.

Her name has not been released.

