Six vehicle wreck on I-20 injures 1-year-old

Shreveport police say a 1-year-old child and another person are recovering after a 6 vehicle crash on I-20 westbound.

According to Louisiana DOTD officials, all lanes are back open on I-20 westbound at Greenwood Road.

According to Caddo 911 pages, the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Caddo 911 records showed more than a dozen emergency units on THE scene.

Police on scene of the crash tell KSLA News 12 the hood on a Mustang opened while crossing the I-20W bridge over Greenwood Road.

Officers on scene say the driver stopped in the middle of the road, causing a chain reaction with five other vehicles.

According to police, one person and a 1-year-old child were taken to University Health with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the 1-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for a cut above his eye.

Officers on scene say the driver of the Mustang will be cited.

