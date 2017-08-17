'Clear the Shelters' event held in Caddo Parish, Texarkana on Saturday

Two ArkLaTex animal shelters are lowering its prices in the hopes of finding new homes for their animals.

Caddo Parish Animal Shelter and Texarkana Animal Care & Adoption Center are both participating in Clear the Shelter event on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The event will take place starting from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Texarkana, adoption fees for dogs will be $40 and $20 for cats.

In Caddo, cat and dog adoption fees will be $25. Microchipping will be available for $15.

Both Ruston Animal Control and 4 Paws Rescue in Ruston will participate in the event.

This is the event's fourth year, according to its website.

For more information on Clear the Shelters, visit www.cleartheshelters.org.

