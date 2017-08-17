'Hate Map' tracks several active hate groups in the ArkLaTex

White nationalists say Charlottesville, Virginia, was a landmark in what they see as an expanding drive to promote their agenda.

White nationalists say Charlottesville, Virginia, was a landmark in what they see as an expanding drive to promote their agenda.

U.N. human rights experts say racism and xenophobia are rising in the United States, pointing to far-right demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia as the "latest examples" and urging U.S. authorities to punish perpetrators of racist crimes there.

U.N. human rights experts say racism and xenophobia are rising in the United States, pointing to far-right demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia as the "latest examples" and urging U.S. authorities to punish...

Why hate came to Charlottesville, a progressive island surrounded by conservative Virginia.

Why hate came to Charlottesville, a progressive island surrounded by conservative Virginia.

Why hate came to the progressive island of Charlottesville

Why hate came to the progressive island of Charlottesville

There are several active hate groups in the ArkLaTex, according to a "hate map" maintained by the civil rights advocacy organization Southern Poverty Law Center. (Source: Southern Poverty Law Center)

There are several active hate groups in the ArkLaTex, according to a "hate map" maintained by the civil rights advocacy organization Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Alabama-based nonprofit activist group tracks civil rights and hate crimes and defines a hate group as an organization with "beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics."

According to map on the SPLC website, there are 16 "hate groups" active in Arkansas, including Tony Alamo Christian Ministries in Fort Smith. That organization is listed as a "general hate" group.

The site lists 14 active hate groups in Louisiana, including a League of the South in Logansport and a Shreveport chapter of the Nation of Islam. Both are described as black separatist organizations. There is another Nation of Islam chapter in Monroe.

The white nationalist South Africa Project is headquartered in Converse, as is the Louisiana chapter of the neo-nazi Aryan Nations.

In Texas, SPLC tracks 55 active hate groups, including a Ku Klux Klan chapter headquartered in New Boston and another Nation of Islam chapter in Texarkana.

The SPLC also categorizes the United Daughters of the Confederacy of the 1920s, the Council of Conservative Citizens, and the Sons of Confederate veterans as hate groups under the title neo-confederacy.

The term is used to describe twentieth and 21st-century rivals of pro-confederate sentiment in the United States.

Hate groups have made their way back into the spotlight following the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia by white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.