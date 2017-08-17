WATCH LIVE: SPD chief to give updates on crime initiatives

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump held a news conference addressing plans to reduce crime back in June. He is expected to give an update (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump is expected to give an update on the efforts to reduce crime previously announced in June.

The chief's goals, according to a 2017 Crime Fighting Strategies document, are to reduce criminal activities in all areas of the community, strengthen relationships between police and citizens to build trust in the community and have greater efficiency in utilizing resources and in providing a safe environment for citizens.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler told those gathered at the June news conference that she will do her own part to aid officers during the next city council meeting. That proposal has since been approved and added to the police budget.

