Shreveport police chief, mayor say initiatives have reduced violent crime

Shreveport's mayor and police chief say crime fighting initiatives implemented over the last 2 months have already resulted in fewer homicides and other forms of violent crime.

At a news conference early Thursday afternoon, SPD Chief Alan Crump said violent crime was down a total of 25% for the month of June, when the crime-fighting initiatives were first announced. Crump also said they saw a 10% decrease in violent crime in July and homicides overall for July are down 50% compared to last year.

However, Crump says auto thefts were up 37% in July over last year.

Crump also said they have seen a 4% decrease in violent crime since Operation Long Haul started July 6.

Both Crump and Mayor Ollie Tyler thanked the city council for allocating an additional $150,000 to pay for overtime and keep more officers on the street, and the mayor said she is including funds in her upcoming executive budget for raises for officers in hopes of improving the city's recruitment efforts in order to become more competitive with other cities.

The chief's goals, according to a 2017 Crime Fighting Strategies document, are to reduce criminal activities in all areas of the community, strengthen relationships between police and citizens to build trust in the community and have greater efficiency in utilizing resources and in providing a safe environment for citizens.

