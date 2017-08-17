Two-A-Days: Captain Shreve relying on experience in '17 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Two-A-Days: Captain Shreve relying on experience in '17

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

After a streaky 2016 that lead to an early exit from the postseason, Captain Shreve comes into 2017 relying on a veteran group to compete in the 5A. Casey Viera tells us why the Gators believe they are set to succeed. 

