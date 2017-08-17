Homebuilders unveil House for Hope in Stonewall

You could win this $385,000 home for the price of $100 to one of four chairties (Source:KSLA)

The Northwest Louisiana Homebuilders Association will hold a ribbon cutting on Friday to unveil the $385,000 House for Hope.

When finished, the home will be awarded to the winner of a drawing which will take place on November 3.

Tickets are $100 a piece and all of the money will go to one of four charities that the buyer can choose from.

The four charities involved in the drawing are Providence House, Community Renewal, Holy Angels and The HUB: Urban Ministries.

Dixey Robertson with the Homebuilders Association says giving a boost to the area is what House for Hope is all about.

"All of the money stays right here and goes back into our local communities," said Robertson.

The home sits in the Cathey Acres Subdivision, 175 Diane Lane in Stonewall.

It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2747 square feet of living space.

To reserve your House for Hope tickets, click here.

