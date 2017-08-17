Landers Athlete of the Week: Calvary Baptist's Kendyl White

Kendyl White would appear to have everything figured out as an athlete.

"I play volleyball, cheer, softball and soccer."

Needless to say, it's a busy schedule. What makes her special, however, is not how she balances her talents.

Instead, it's how she battles her health.

She has found success in every sport with dealing with juvenile type 1 diabetes since she was 18-months-old.

"I've done it all my life and I know the routine I have to do like checking my blood sugar two hours before to make sure everything is OK."

That's when she proceeded to break down her daily process, one that required seemingly an endless number of gadgets, some of them even connected to her stomach.

"I have my insulin monitor which basically checks my blood sugar for me," as she handled a small, grey remote to calculate the numbers.

Kendyl then introduced her insulin pump, one that resembled the likeness of a early-2000's mp3 player, which essentially keeps the nutrients needed consistently flowing in her body.

Every day the now 17-year-old goes through a process many would succumb to.

That's not Kendyl.

"It's hard but I definitely keep thinking through and thank god for."

She's mastered this challenge and now wants to spread her message to others who are trying to balance their lives comparable to the way she has.

"I've definitely had a few conversations there. They've definitely asked me how I figured it all out. It's great."

Keep thinking through, thinking forward and shining as a role model for those in need.