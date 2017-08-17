Wreck causes congestion on I-49 northbound in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Wreck causes congestion on I-49 northbound in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

First responders are on the scene of a wreck on Interstate 49 in Shreveport on Thursday morning.

Officials got the call just before 8 a.m. to the scene of the crash between the 70th Street and Inner Loop (LA 3132) exits, according to Shreveport fire dispatch. 

No word on the number of vehicles involved or if anyone was injured. Fire crews are on the scene.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, congestion has reached the Bert Kouns Industrial Loop exit.

