SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store

Shreveport police are searching for the man who robbed a business on Wednesday night.

Officers got the call just before 9 p.m. to the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Martin Luther Kng Jr. Drive.

Witnesses told police a man entered the store and pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money from the register.

He was able to get money from the manager's office as well.

The gunman was wearing a ski mask and gloves. He was about 6-feet tall.

No one was injured. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

