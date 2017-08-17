Thursday to see showers, storms and high temps

Some of us are going to need their rain gear on Thursday morning.

Scattered showers and storms will move across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Places along and north of I-30 will have the best rain chances this morning.

Even though the showers and storms should weaken as they move east/southeast into the area, the stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.

If you're going to be traveling across the parts of east Texas, southeast Oklahoma or southwest Arkansas this morning you should give yourself some extra time traveling.

Temperature-wise, it's a warm morning.

More showers and storms will develop further south this afternoon. Not before temperatures reach the low to mid-90s, however.

A heat advisory is in effect for areas along and south of I-20 today from noon until 7 p.m.

Heat indices or feels like temperatures will max out between 105-109 degrees, so make sure to take it easy outside in the heat of the day.

