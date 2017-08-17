SUSLA to hold ribbon cutting for new building

Chancellor Dr. Rodney Ellis talks about the importance of improving facilities for students to have the best learning experience (Source: KSLA)

Southern University at Shreveport Louisiana will hold a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate its newest building in 45 years.

The ribbon cutting will be held outside of the new Alphonse Jackson Jr. Hall at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The building will house 15 classrooms and a lecture hall which will seat up to 150 students.

SUSLA is already celebrating its 50 year anniversary, and Chancellor Dr. Rodney Ellis says he hopes the building will be an incentive for students looking for the right college.

"I think it's extremely important that our students have an environment that is conducive to learning. It's so important and we don't think about it a lot, but our facilities have to be kept up. Even our old buildings," Ellis said.

The building will be named after Alphonse Jackson Jr., the late educator and civil rights activist who served in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Classes in Alphonse Jackson Jr. Hall will focus mostly on S.T.E.M. curriculum, meaning classes under the science, technology, engineering and math umbrella.

"Nationally and locally, Health and S.T.E.M. seems to be the direction that we seem to see the most opportunities for careers," said Ellis.

Vice-Chancellor Melva Williams says the students who register for the Fall semester will get to break in the new building.

"This building is a way to kind of match their aspirations. So we're excited about that and pleased to be in it, and so this class is going to be the first class to actually christen the building and be able to have these opportunities that we provide," said Williams.

