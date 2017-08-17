Police arrest one shooting suspect; another is on the run

Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
