Police arrest one shooting suspect; another is on the run

Police are looking for a Shreveport man in connection with a shooting in which multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire.

It happened July 31 in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road.

Authorities say they have warrants to arrest 20-year-old Claude Capers, of the 6700 block of Buncombe Road in Shreveport, on one count each of illegal use of a weapon and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Capers, of the 6700 block of Buncombe Road in Shreveport, stands about 5’7” tall, weighs 170 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives think Capers is one of two people involved in the shooting.

About 9 a.m. Tuesday, agents with a U.S. Marshals Service task force and Shreveport police detectives arrested 22-year-old Tyvon Taylor, of the 3000 block of Exposition in Shreveport, after spotting him in a vehicle near the 4400 block of Lakeshore Drive.

A Shreveport police K9 unit took Taylor, who was armed with two handguns, into custody after a brief vehicle chase.

He faces one count each of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon and three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators think Taylor is responsible for the shooting July 31 on Buncombe Road plus a shooting Aug. in the 2300 block of Marion Street in which 40-year-old Christopher Taylor and 21-year-old Laderrick Samuels were wounded.

Police believe the two guns they seized are the ones used in those shootings.

The firearms have been sent to North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory for analysis.

More charges are possible against Taylor because he is a suspect in other incidents, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shootings to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

