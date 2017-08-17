2 in police custody following Buncombe Road shooting incident

One man has turned himself in after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with a shooting in which multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Claude Capers, of the 6700 block of Buncombe Road in Shreveport, on one count each of illegal use of a weapon and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm turned himself into authorities on Wednesday night, according to family members.

The shootings happened July 31 in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road. Detectives think Capers is one of two people involved in the shooting.

About 9 a.m. Tuesday, agents with a U.S. Marshals Service task force and Shreveport police detectives arrested 22-year-old Tyvon Taylor, of the 3000 block of Exposition in Shreveport, after spotting him in a vehicle near the 4400 block of Lakeshore Drive.

A Shreveport police K9 unit took Taylor, who was armed with two handguns, into custody after a brief vehicle chase.

He faces one count each of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon and three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators think Taylor is responsible for the shooting July 31 on Buncombe Road plus a shooting Aug. in the 2300 block of Marion Street in which 40-year-old Christopher Taylor and 21-year-old Laderrick Samuels were wounded.

Police believe the two guns they seized are the ones used in those shootings.

The firearms have been sent to North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory for analysis.

More charges are possible against Taylor because he is a suspect in other incidents, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

