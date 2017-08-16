Get Wright on It: Clarence mayor discusses allegations

A back-and-forth between village leaders and residents has torn apart the Natchitoches Parish community of Clarence.

A water boil advisory is in its fourth month.

The village no longer has a police department.

And council meetings have been canceled.

For the first time, Clarence's mayor opens up about some of the allegations against him over these and other issues.

And KSLA News 12's Shayne Wright talks with residents and council members.

