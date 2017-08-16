Man faces life in prison after killing 1, wounding 2 others

Sherman Elbert Fredieu Jr., 31, faces life in prison for killing a woman and wounding two others. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Bossier City man faces life in prison for killing a woman and wounding two others in Shreveport.

Sherman Elbert Fredieu Jr., 31, was convicted of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in April.

Fredieu Jr. was sentenced to life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He was also sentenced 48 years for each count of attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened in October of 2015 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 700 block of Central St. in Cedar Grover neighborhood of Shreveport.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found 36-year-old Verdina Crichlow, 43-year-old Tammy Harris and 15-year-old Tranautica Webb suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to University Health where Crichlow later died.

