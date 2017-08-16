EXCLUSIVE: Daysean's mother remembers her lost son

Daysean Combest's mother wants the world to know how he was a very smart, creative and lovable boy.

"He was like my protector," Mary Edmond recalls in an exclusive interview with KSLA News 12.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 10 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

"And when I cried, he always told me 'Momma, don't cry. It's going to be all right'."

Daysean was a happy 7-year-old who also loved drawing and Spider-Man, the Shreveport woman says.

But she also really wants to talk about the day authorities told her they had found her son.

And about how things now are as far removed from all right as any parent can ever imagine.

"I just miss my little baby."

Edmond shares memories of her seven short but incredible years with Daysean.

And the grieving mother takes us back to that stormy afternoon when her 7-year-old disappeared into a rain-swollen ditch as he and his older sister were running home trying to get out of the storm.

Edmond also has kind words for those who searched for him in the days that followed.

And an alarming message to all parents.

Tell your children you love them every single day, she says, because you don't know when they'll suddenly be gone.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.