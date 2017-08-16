Residents gear up for HomeGoods grand opening

Shreveport shoppers say they are excited about the HomeGoods location set to open in the Eastgate Shopping Center.. (Source: KSLA News12)

Shreveport shoppers say they are excited about the HomeGoods location set to open in the Eastgate Shopping Center.

"They're lining up Sunday morning they're talking about being here at 6 a.m. to welcome HomeGoods to the area… will you be here? Church 9 o'clock Sunday morning pastor I'll be there," said Rosie Vaughn.

The home decor store set to open Sunday will add to the row of furniture stores along the 1700 block of E. 70th street.

HomeGoods brands itself as a store that offers a selection of home fashions in kitchen essentials, lighting, bedding, bath, furniture at discounted prices. At Home, on the other hand, calls itself "the home decor superstore that provides endless possibilities with unbeatable value."

Normal store hours will be Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Special Grand Opening Day hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"I'm excited about HomeGoods coming to Shreveport and opening on Sunday. We've been waiting on HomeGoods ever since we found out that it was coming to the area," said Vaughn.

The superstore will sit alongside Ross, Havertys, Hobby Lobby, and Belk.

"It'll bring about change—we are used to TJ Maxx – were used to Marshalls – and pretty much the same thing and HomeGoods is going to bring something completely different to the area."

It's an addition Shreveport city councilman Oliver Jenkins says is part of a trend.

"We've had several new businesses move in here recently – and I think that's great just revitalizing an area that obviously gets a lot of commercial traffic," said Jenkins.

The store is expected to hire approximately 65 full and part-time positions.

