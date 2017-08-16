Man shot on Roosevelt Ave.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in which one person was wounded Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Roosevelt Avenue between Sykes and Lomax streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A man was shot in the lower part of one of his legs, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The severity of his wound was not immediately known.

Shreveport police received a call about gunshots at 4:46 p.m., dispatch records show.

Three minutes later, officers were summoned to investigate a report of a shooting at the same location.

Shreveport Fire Department has three units responding to a medical emergency on Roosevelt.

There a half dozen police units investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

