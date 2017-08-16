Deputies in Shelby County looking for runaway teen

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from Timpson.

Deputies say Kelly Reneau is 5' 6" with brown shoulder length hair and dark brown eyes.

She was reportedly last seen leaving her home Monday, just before midnight.

Anyone with information about where she is can call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 936-598-5601.

