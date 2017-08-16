TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on I-220 Red River Bridge blocks westbound - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on I-220 Red River Bridge blocks westbound traffic

Drivers on Interstate 220 should expect delays after a wreck has blocked one lane of traffic.

According to a tweet from LADOTD posted just before 3:30 p.m., the left lane is blocked on westbound I-220 on the Red River Bridge

Congestion has reached less than a mile in length.

