All lanes of I-220W back open in wake of wreck on bridge

Westbound Interstate 220 is back open in the wake of a wreck that blocked one lane of travel.

A tweet the Louisiana highway department posted posted just before 3:30 p.m. said the wreck blocked the left lane of the bridge over Red River.

Congestion at that time had reached less than a mile in length.

Traffic now is backed up to the Benton Road interchange, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

All lanes are open I-220 West at the Red River Bridge. Congestion has reached Benton Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.