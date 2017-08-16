Appellate court cuts convicted rapist's life term to 20 years

A Grant Parish man is facing charges in Caddo Parish for his alleged involvement in the rape of a young girl in the 1970s.

A Grant Parish man is facing charges in Caddo Parish for his alleged involvement in the rape of a young girl in the 1970s.

A Grant Parish man faces life in prison for raping 3 females during a 30-year span. Now those he assaulted want to be in the courtroom when he's sentenced.

A Grant Parish man faces life in prison for raping 3 females during a 30-year span. Now those he assaulted want to be in the courtroom when he's sentenced.

Man faces life in jail for raping 3 girls, including 2 in Caddo

Man faces life in jail for raping 3 girls, including 2 in Caddo

A state appellate court has set aside the life sentence of a man convicted of raping three girls, including two in Caddo Parish.

In an opinion handed down Wednesday, Louisiana's 2nd Circuit of Appeal affirms the conviction of 76-year-old Roy Leon Robertson.

But the judges instead sentence the Grant Parish man to 20 years in prison at hard labor with no restrictions on parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Robertson repeatedly raped and molested three female relatives during a 30-year span.

The assaults occurred while one girl and another close female relative were living and attending elementary school in Caddo Parish.

And a 13-year-old relative told staffers at her school in Winn Parish that Robertson had been raping her for as long as she could remember.

Court records show one girl was molested and raped over for four years.

Those same records say the two other girls were assaulted from the time they were about 6 years old until they were 14 years old.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.