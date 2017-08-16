Planet Aqua Group takes over management of Sci-Port

The Sci-Port Discovery Center is strained financially and auditors doubt it ability to continue under existing circumstances. In the science center's annual audit, the report also stated Sci-Port used money given by donors incorrectly.

The Sci-Port Discovery Center is strained financially and auditors doubt it ability to continue under existing circumstances. In the science center's annual audit, the report also stated Sci-Port used money given by donors incorrectly.

The Sci-Port Discovery Center is strained financially and auditors doubt it ability to continue under existing circumstances.

The Sci-Port Discovery Center is strained financially and auditors doubt it ability to continue under existing circumstances.

Planet Aqua Group is taking over management of Sci-Port: Louisiana's Science Center.

That announcement was made during a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Shreveport riverfront venue.

As a result, the learning museum will be closed from Labor Day until Dec. 31.

The IMAX movie venue will remain open during the transition.

Planet Aqua Group is the company behind Shreveport Aquarium.

It has outlined a strategy for venue operations and a staff reorganization plus a major campaign to rebrand Sci-Port, says a statement from Sci-Port's Board of Directors.

"With this management transition, the Sci-Port Board of Directors will continue as the governing body of the organization, with Planet Aqua Group as a direct report to the board," the statement continues.

"While the area will see a 'new' Sci-Port, STEAM education and community enrichment will remain at its core."

Much of the updates that will be made while Sci-Port is closed are expected to be ready for the annual TOAST on Dec. 31.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.